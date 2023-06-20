Get the hands-free convenience of the sling bag but with classic elegance with the KILLSPENCER Utility Belt Bag 2.0. This everyday carry combines style and function with the use of practical components and premium materials to keep it good-looking and durable.

This is the perfect companion to trips to the mall, the beach, other casual occasions, or even to a quick lunch date. It’s designed with the modern lifestyle in mind by combining luxury materials like premium Italian full-grain leather. It also boasts a sleek design that would pair well with just about any outfit.

Moreover, the KILLSPENCER Utility Belt Bag 2. comes with practical features like multiple compartments and easy-to-access pockets to store on-the-go essentials. It has one exterior zippered pocket on the back while the main front pocket is spacious enough to hold a phone, wallet, keys, notepad, and more.

Meticulously designed and handcrafted in Los Angeles, California, this sling bag also ensures the contents stay dry under a drizzle by using a water-resistant “Aquazip” finish over Swiss-made Riri zippers. Likewise, stored items stay protected from scratches via a nylon interior lining.

The KILLSPENCER Utility Belt Bag 2.0 also features an adjustable patented COBRA buckle waist strap for quick release and durability. On its own, it weighs approximately 0.57kg and has a 2.65-liter capacity. For personalization, you can have your name or initials up to three characters monogrammed on the bag. It will be hand-stamped onto a leather patch measuring 1″ x 2.25. The patch will then be sewn on the top panel of the bag.

Images courtesy of KILLSPENCER