This year, we haven’t been seeing as much action from Hyundai’s fellow South Korean marque. Kia barely made headlines in the automotive world, while every other leading manufacturer showcased new models one after the other. Perhaps its absence from the limelight was leading up to the Concept EV9. Making its debut at the 2021 AutoMobility LA, this is shaping up to be one chunky machine.

What can we say? Kia knows how to design a classy and beefy all-electric SUV. According to the spec sheet, the Concept EV9 measures 194 inches long, 70 inches high, and 80 inches wide. Furthermore, the 122-inch wheelbase should afford this ride more than enough wiggle room in the cabin to enhance comfort. Compact crossover this is not!

Senior Vice President and Head of Kia Global Design Center Karim Habib says, “the Kia Concept EV9 is yet another important marker for us in what has been an incredible journey since the start of the year.” He also notes that their all-electric SUV is a fusion of futuristic exterior design, advanced zero-emission powertrain, and an innovative interior.

It gives off a brawny but elegant stature from the outside but boasts a classy interior. The embellishments within could easily rival first-class spaces. Meanwhile, the robust build allows the vehicle to drop the B pillar which results in two coach doors at the back. Entry and exit should be a breeze here.

Instead of a separate instrument cluster and infotainment system, the Kia Concept EV9 uses a single 27-inch touchscreen. Its width almost takes up more than half of the dashboard. Also, no conventional setup here as the steering controls just pop out when you need them. Specs are not yet final but the range on a single charge should be up to 300 miles.

Images courtesy of Kia