When Apple finally ditched the 3.5 mm audio port, it became the subject of ridicule by the tech industry. Shortly thereafter, almost every manufacturer eventually followed suit. With Bluetooth headphones and earbuds becoming ubiquitous in multimedia playback, Khadas gives us the Tea for wired or wireless acoustic bliss.

Audiophiles may seem like a fickle bunch, but you’ll understand exactly why a premium pair of cans sound superior to regular ones. With a proper setup and gear, you’ll be surprised at the intricate nuances your ears will pick up from high-resolution audio. However, most of the options available are bulky and usually intended for use at home.

Khadas intends to shake up the scene with their device. When Apple released the iPhone 12 series, it also debuted the MagSafe system. The Tea uses this to conveniently attach to the back of your compatible iPhone. At its thickest point, the portable DAC/amp measures only 7.95 mm.

This makes it slim enough to fit inside your pockets while connected to your smartphone. Khadas outfits the Tea with high-performance ESS ES9281AC Pro DAC technology. They also recommend the use of high-fidelity headphones to enjoy the best output.

With Qualcomm’s QCC5125 Bluetooth chip, you can wirelessly stream high-resolution audio via LDAC and aptX HD. Of course, your Bluetooth headphones should be compatible with these codecs. For lossless audio streaming, open Apple Music or Tidal and experience a whole new dimension to your tunes.

Khadas also equips the Tea with a 1,160 mAh rechargeable battery enough to last up to 8 hours of continuous playback. Two microphones at the bottom let you take calls with your wired headphones. It ships with a USB-C to USB-C cable for Android and a USB-C to Lightning cable for iPhones.

Images courtesy of Khadas