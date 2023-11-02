With a surge of people hitting the great outdoors for various recreational activities this season, we’re always reminding our readers about their gear. So far, apparel, footwear, and survival equipment are right on top of the list. However, it’s also a good idea to have a blade like the Kerhsaw Shuffle handy just in case.

In the wild, you can never predict when a pocketknife could mean life or death in an emergency. As such, compact folders like the Shuffle are becoming mainstays in every EDC loadout. Even if you’re in urban locations or at work, there are instances wherein a utility tool within reach is beneficial.

Kershaw has been in the business since 1974 and its founder understands how essential quality is when it comes to knives. Hence, their products are guaranteed to meet or even exceed expectations. This model measures 5.25” x 4.5” x 1.75” and is considerably lightweight at only 2.8 ounces.

The Shuffle deploys a drop point blade 2.4” in length which is forged from 8Cr13MoV steel. The weathered look of the metal is a patented finish called Blackwash which gives it a matte finish to prevent smudges and fingerprints. Moreover, it improves the blade’s resistance to corrosion.

A thumb stud makes it easy to feel where you need to push to open the knife. Kershaw employs a liner locking system which helps prevent accidental closure. Its ergonomic grip features a glass-filled nylon handle with a stylish “K” texture available in purple, black, teal, and lime.

Use the pocket clip to ensure the Shuffle stays where it needs to be. A built-in bottle cap opener is a nifty bonus when you need to share a cold one that does not come with a twist cap. Grab this bad boy for yourself or as a gift to another outdoorsman who needs an upgrade or just another addition to their collection.

Images courtesy of Kershaw