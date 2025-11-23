Typical blender machines have a large glass carafe that are hardly bag friendly. You’d have to pour its contents to another glass for drinking or into a tumbler if you want the drink to go. Shark Ninja understands the hassle this could bring to some, especially for solo drinkers or those with an active lifestyle. Hence, the release of its BlendBOSS design.

Designed for people constantly on the move, it conveniently merges the high-quality performance of a professional-grade blender with the portability of a tumbler. It’s designed to go anywhere with you, one that you can easily toss inside your bag without worrying about spills or leaks.

The single-serve, 26 oz. Ninja BlendBOSS has a cupholder-friendly tumbler witha fully leak-proof flip cap. I also has an easy-carry handle and chug spout for easy on-the-go sipping. Meanwhile, when it comes to performance, it boasts total crushing powe. The elite combination of stainless steel blades and a 1200-peak-watt motor base effortlessly blends all your favorite ingredients and turns ice to snow in seconds.

Moreover, it takes the guesswork out of blending with its integrated One-Touch Auto-iQ programs that unlocks ice-crushing, powerful blending. It has three preset intelligent programs that combine pulsing, blending, and pausing patterns including Smoothie, Ice Crush, and Blend.

Its powerful motor breezes through all sorts of ingredients and even makes velvety textures out of nuts and leafy greens. Moreover, the Ninja BlendBOSS adds a splash of fun color to your everyday carry tumbler. It is available in curated colorways and features a sleek, aesthetic, and fashion-forward design to match any vibe.

Images courtesy of Shark Ninja