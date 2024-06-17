As we prepare for a season of fun under the sun, it’s best to gear up with the essentials ahead of time. Nobody wants to be unprepared for whatever summer has in store for them, which is why we’re here to lend a hand. Cookouts are always something to look forward to and the right cooking equipment matters. Kenmore presents the 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill.

When you shop for a new grill, the usual sights in most establishments are hues of black, gray, silver, and other hues based on the aforementioned trio. if a freestanding type is out of the question, then perhaps an alternative that’s easy to transport and store is exactly what the grillmaster in you calls for.

Kenmore’s 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill is available in six chromatic combinations. Instead of just the standard dark or tonal metallic aesthetics, we have Black, Pearl White, Pink, Turquoise, Blue, and Red. These are primarily coated in the colors indicated but are paired with silver components for contrast, except for one SKU.

These bad boys are outfitted with two 7,000 BTU burners for a total of 14,000 BTUs. Flame guards not only catch the drippings but also turn them into aromatic and flavorful smoke to season whatever is on the 343-square-inch cooking surface. Meanwhile, a warming rack is likewise integrated to keep cooked items at optimal serving temperature.

A flamethrower ignition system ensures reliable starts. The 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill measures 15.15″ x 22.65″ x 18.67″ with features like locking lid latches and folding legs. These “make it an ideal companion for camping, glamping, tailgating, outdoor adventures, parks, picnics, and BBQs on the go,” writes Kenmore.

Our pick among the bunch would be model number KT-R40003-NC. Its bold blue exterior is highlighted by the copper accents of the handles, knobs, and grill hood thermometer surrounds. A slide-out grease tray makes cleanup easier. The 2-Burner Portable Tabletop Retro Gas Grill is compatible with 5 lbs. and 20 lbs. propane gas tanks.

Images courtesy of Kenmore