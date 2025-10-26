Before the digital age of smart mobile trackers, using ID tags was the the norm in keeping track on valuables. The tags contain printed information about the user like name and contact number for the finder to use. It’s a simple yet effective method, which is applied to the KEEPY tracker by designer Nikita Bukoros.

It’s a Lost and Found ID tag stripped down to the essentials for uncomplicated access for users and finders alike. It offers a hassle-free and durable way to keep track on those that matter. It doesn’t run on batteries, so there’s no worry over a malfunctioning tracker, saves money on batteries, and requires no electricity to work.

Moreover, it doesn’t need a mobile app like Apple’s FindMy tracker. What is has is a unique QR code that when scanned on the phone connects to a secure online contact page managed through the KEEPY system. The QR code shows only information the user allowed access to the finder, like phone, name, contact humber, home or email address.

KEEPY comes in a small and weather-resistant design for portability and continuous tracing capabilities. It features a large cutout and secure locking mechanism that clips to virtually anything or anyone valuable, be it luggage, pets, bags, phone, keys, or even family members like children or the elderly.

The QR code uses advanced laser marking for elegibility and damage resistance. Likewise, the recyclable material used is resistant to frost, dust, and water. KEEPY also comes in bright colors including orange, yellow, green, and pink, so they are easy to spot.

Images courtesy of MyKeepy.com