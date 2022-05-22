With domestic and international travel picking up, many are already booking their trips for the coming months. If you have an upcoming flight, July wants to make it as convenient and seamless as possible with their Carry On. This not only packs your essentials and clothes, but it boasts unique features regular suitcases do not.

July names it the Carry On, and the size lives up to the name. External measurements including the wheels are 21.5″ H x 15″ W x 8.5″ D, while the interior is listed at 20″ H x 14.5″ W x 8.5″ D sans the rollers. When empty, it tips the scales at only 7.4 lbs. As you can see, it complies with American and international standards for overhead storage.

To protect whatever is inside, the manufacturer opts for a rugged 100% aerospace-grade German polycarbonate shell. Furthermore, its edges and corners sport anodized aluminum bumpers. This means the robust construction should withstand virtually anything most luggage experiences prior, during, and after.

The TSA lock makes it easy for airline security personnel to open and relock the Carry On after inspection. A discrete laundry bag with odor-control technology separates used clothing from the fresh ones. To ensure everything does not toss around during transport July’s Y-Strap Compression system holds contents down and frees up more space for other items.

Nobody likes noisy spinners, which is why July equips the Carry On with SilentMove wheels. For superior adjustability, its telescopic handle can extend and stop in up to 20 positions. Do you need to charge your gadgets? There’s a removable power bank that slots under the rubberized handle. All zippers on this versatile carry-on suitcase are YKK for exceptional reliability.

