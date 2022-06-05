The Joshua Tree Folly Cabin is minimalist in design but big on purpose. Those looking for an adventure surrounded by a unique landscape are in for a comfortable and luxurious experience. The structure blends indoor-outdoor living that emphasis on entertaining travelers.

Located just north of the famous Joshua Tree National Park, the design mainly consists of two tiny cabins clad in what may appear as wood. But they are actually clad in weathered steel to give them the impression of old, abandoned homes in a desert landscape. Its facade deceives its interior features though.

The Joshua Tree Folly Cabin offers a modern off-grid living experience. The larger cabin can ideally accommodate four but it can sleep six people comfortably. It has a dining area, lounge, and kitchen complete with a sink. It even has a mezzanine level equipped with a queen bed under a skylight and the downstairs area has a pullout sofa.

Meanwhile, the smaller cabin houses a water collection system and solar panels, and a projector, to name a few. It also has a room with a queen bed strategically placed so guests can have uninterrupted views of the night sky. The room also easily transforms into a sunbathing space during the day.

Moreover, the Joshua Tree Folly Cabin has a wooden deck equipped with a soaking tub, BBQ, and fire pit. Likewise, it keeps you connected through WiFi and keeps you comfortable amid the arid surrounding. It has air conditioning units, a refrigerator, TV, keyless door access, LED lighting, and a control system that runs the house. The best feature of the cabin is how it easily and comfortably connects guests to the rugged outdoor landscape.

