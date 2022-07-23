It’s always handy to have a suitcase or two hanging around because you never know when the urge to travel comes knocking. But the problem is, they can be cumbersome and take up a lot of space. This definitely becomes a concern for those living in limited floor areas. Industrial designer Andrea Ponti solves this problem with his Jollying Pebble suitcase.

Ponti is based in Hongkong, a city not particularly known for having huge apartments with several storage options. With this situation in mind, he designed his suitcase to be flexible so it stores easily. It packs down to about 1/3 of its original thickness so you can squeeze it in tight spaces.

The Jollying Pebble suitcase boasts an innovative hybrid construction that solves multiple issues. The hard front and back shells protect the items inside without losing shape. Meanwhile, it has soft sides for one-handed operation. You can easily expand or collapse it with just one hand, thus allowing for hassle-free storage when not in use.

Moreover, this travel gear may pack small but it can definitely support frequent travelers. It is made only with high-quality and durable materials. It comes with a strong telescopic pull handle, ultra-smooth and quiet 360-degree “elastic” wheels, and an all-around zipper. It also has a TSA-approved combination lock and textiles that are custom-made, resistant to water and tears, and with colors matching the hard shells.

Best of all, the Jollying Pebble suitcase comes with a one-of-a-kind color matching stand which is handy for when you want to store the suitcase upright when packed thin.

Images courtesy of Andrea Ponti