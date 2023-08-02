Custom sneaker purveyor Johnnyskicks, founded by John Trottier, has once again teamed up with Tagzfootwear for this limited-edition pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers that pay homage to everyone’s favorite “Family Guy” character, Stewie Griffin. Die-hard fans of the long-running Fox animated sitcom and sneaker enthusiasts will find this pair the ultimate piece of memorabilia.

These shoes are “meticulously hand-painted” to feature the bright colors and details of Stewie’s iconic outfit in the series. The colorway uses Air Jordan 1’s High Neutral Gray 85 as a base and then handpainted with the colors that represent the character’s sweater and overalls.

These include a yellow and red contrast as a nod to the color of Stewie’s sweater and jumper, respectively. There’s also a bright yellow button to reference the buttons on Stewie’s overalls. There are blue hits added in the mix on the toes to represent the character’s blue shoes.

The custom “Stewie Griffin” Air Jordan 1 sneaker will be available in 20 pairs. Ten pairs for the high-top version with the gray base and ten pairs for the low tops created using the Air Jordan 1 Low Triple White as the color base. All pairs will be made by hand by order.

Neither of the kicks is sold out at this time of writing. Interested buyers may have to wait three to five months to get their order though, just in time for Christmas. Those with money to splurge can get the high-top version of the custom “Stewie Griffin” Air Jordan 1 sneaker for a price of $2,500 while the low-top is $2,000.

Images courtesy of Johnnyskicks