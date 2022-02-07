The Lunar New Year Festivities may have peaked a week ago, but the awesome stuff it brings to the table continues to drop. For the whiskey lovers and collectors out there, Johnnie Walker is once again ready with another special release. To commemorate 2022’s Chinese Zodiac animal, we have this Blue Label Year of the Tiger edition.

As always, this annual limited-edition offering does not tweak the iconic blend inside the bottles. Instead, it’s the latter that receives a distinct makeover based on what creature is assigned for the year. In 2021, Johnnie Walker celebrated the Year of the Ox with a striking creative expression by Shirley Gong.

For the 2022 Lunar New Year Blue Label, the distiller collaborates with another Chinese artist. Shan Jiang expresses his vision with a series of beautiful illustrations that symbolize good fortune, prosperity, and progress. The front side of the bottle may seem average at first glance, but it’s not.

Just below the Johnnie Walker emblem, it reads “Year Of The Tiger Limited Edition Design.” Under that is the bottle’s number in the series. Each of the remaining faces depicts images of cities, mountains, clouds, and so much more. Finally, a tiger with golden wings is the focal point here.

“In the last two years, we’ve triumphed over tremendous challenges,” said Jiang about the Blue Label Year of the Tiger. “I used that thought to look to the year ahead with positivity and use Chinese mythology and the idea of progress, of always moving forward, to inspire my designs and discover ideas from my culture that resonate with Johnnie Walker.”

Images courtesy of Johnnie Walker