A few days ago, we featured a limited-edition spirit curated for a special occasion next month. The Blue Label Year of the Dragon blended scotch whisky is an excellent drink to raise a toast with at the peak of the Lunar New Year on February 10, 2024. Meanwhile, if your tastes demand something a little more exquisite, there’s the John Walker & Sons XR21 Lunar New Year.

Johnnie Walker has been a stalwart in the whisky business with a huge lineup to choose from. However, it has been an annual treat for folks who follow the lunar calendar due to their cultural heritage when the brand releases their highly collectible Blue Label and John Walker & Sons XR21.

The Chinese zodiac tells us 2024 will be the year of the wood dragon, and it’s the inspiration for the mesmerizing artwork that adorns the bottles and boxes of the blended scotch. Like the images depicted on the Blue Label Year of the Dragon, the John Walker & Sons XR21 Lunar New Year showcases an exclusive design by visual artist James Jean.

A closer inspection shows some aesthetic similarities with the Blue Label Year of the Dragon’s motif. However, the hues and patterns are unique to each offering. As for the tasting notes, the product page tells us the whisky exudes aromas of vanilla, spice, and honey. Sipping the John Walker & Sons XR21 Lunar New Year reveals a palate of hazelnuts, dark chocolate, and caramel.

Finally, it leaves your mouth with what is described as “luxuriously long, warming, smoky finish.” The John Walker & Sons XR21 Lunar New Year is “aged for an extended period of 21 years, this exceptional legacy blend is both warm and spicy to the palate with layers of complexity to suit the discerning whisky drinker. This is the perfect gift for those who appreciate great taste and celebrate the Year of the Dragon.”

Images courtesy of Johnnie Walker