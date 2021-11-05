It can be a problem finding the proper eating tools when you’re on the field. You have to dedicate a special place to carry those cutleries in your camping gear, which at best, can be tasking since they could take up more space than needed and at an undesired weight. Thankfully, The James Brand and adventure-lifestyle brand Roark has you covered with its new collab: James × Roark: The Road Kit.

As its name suggests, the kit comes with all the essential tools you need so you can still dine in comfort and ease in any outdoor adventure. It has the quintessential spoon and pork, a pair of chopsticks, and a reliable sharp blade from The James Brand. Dubbed as the “elevated solution to keeping your most essential camp tools at the ready,” it ensures you have everything you need for not just cooking but also food prep.

The James × Roark: The Road Kit ensures you pack light and compact too. We’re not talking plastic cutleries but the eco-friendly ones that you won’t worry about reusing for many adventures to come. The spoon, fork, and chopsticks are titanium-made so they are lightweight. Plus, the chopsticks are collapsible so they don’t take up extra space.

Meanwhile, the handy knife is a limited edition of The James Brand’s Hell-Gap fixed blade with its 3.8″ drop point blade perfect for slicing and cutting. All of these pack in a hand-numbered canvass roll made from 600D Polyester for protection. The James × Roark: The Road Kit comes at an amazing .5 kg of weight.

Images courtesy of The James Brand