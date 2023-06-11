To those unaware, Jaguar is a marque synonymous with luxury vehicles. However, fans of the British marque know that it also made its impact on the racing scene back in the day. Perhaps the most highly sought-after silhouette from its catalog is the E-Type. Thus, interested buyers now have a chance to own official restorations dubbed the ZP Collection.

This highly exclusive production run is a remarkable tribute to the victories the E-Type garnered in various campaigns. “One month after E-type first turned heads at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1961, two lightly modified examples – under the project name ZP – made their racing debut at Oulton Park Circuit, UK,” shares Jaguar.

Behind the wheels of the Pearl Greyt “Buy 1” and Indigo Blue “ECD 400” race cars were Roy Salvadori and Graham Hill, respectively. After competing in various events between 1961 and 1964, the E-Types in question established themselves as noteworthy contenders with a total of 24 podium finishes under their belt. The ZP Collection will deliver only seven pairs which consist of a coupe and a cabriolet.

The hardtop is presented in Oulton Blue, while the open top is in Crystal Grey. Jaguar embellishes the examples with aluminum consoles engraved by artist Johnny Dowell, hand-trimmed Bridge of Weir leather upholstery, and commemorative badging. The ZP Collection undergoes about 2,000 hours of expert restoration.

Under the hood is a 3.8-liter Series I engine rated at 265 bhp with a 1961-style alloy radiator and stainless steel exhaust system. The mill is mated to a bespoke five-speed manual gearbox developed by Jaguar Classic. Meanwhile, the cockpit is outfitted with a DAB radio, a navigation system, and Bluetooth connectivity. The ZP Collection includes matching Everoak helmets crafted by Bill Vero.

Images courtesy of Jaguar