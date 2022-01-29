After replacing the Veyron in 2016, the Chiron hypercar is finally reaching the final phase of its glorious 500-unit run. All the examples have already been spoken for and this achievement deserves to be commemorated in the most extravagant way possible. With its ongoing partnership with Jacob & Co., they’re building a one-off timepiece – the Bugatti Chiron Blue Sapphire Crystal.

Just like the cost of owning the namesake vehicle, this extravagant wrist candy commands a wallet-draining $1.5 million. If you’ve been closely following our articles, Jacob & Co. has been collaborating with Bugatti for automotive-themed exclusives.

One of its most ridiculously ornate and expensive releases back then was the Twin Turbo Furious La Montre Noire. For the Bugatti Chiron Blue Sapphire Crystal, its silhouette matches that of its contemporaries. However, with a price tag several times higher than the other versions, this is the ultimate expression of luxury you can wear.

Instead of precious metals, it arrives in a transparent case crafted out of the gemstone. This process entails patience and expertise that takes up to several months to complete. It’s remarkable how the tonneau case transitions from the blue tint to none for the top crystal.

Within lies an open-work dial that showcases the Jacob & Co. JCAM37 manual caliber. Just like a vehicle’s suspension system, it anchors to the case in four points. The main attraction here is the complication that resembles the 16-cyclinder engine of the hypercar.

Furthermore, the see-through components let owners admire the inner workings of the Bugatti Chiron Blue Sapphire Crystal from any angle. Other notable features include the tourbillon at 12 o’clock and a power reserve indicator at 9 o’clock. Finally, Jacob & Co. then pairs this with a white silicone rubber strap.

Images courtesy of Jacob & Co./Bugatti