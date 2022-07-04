Jack Daniel’s Old Number 7 remains a favorite of the masses who aren’t snobs when it comes to whiskey. Don’t listen to folks who limit their experiences to only the finest spirits promoted by so-called masters. The trick is to drink what you enjoy and always try something new. Just like this Special Release Coy Hill High Proof.

If you are eager for a blend stronger than what the Lynchburg, Tennessee distillery usually offers, then this special release should be on your radar. The story behind this 2022 Small Batch development is an interesting one. During the aging process in wooden casks, water and alcohol naturally evaporate through the material’s pores.

Usually, there is an acceptable amount lost each year, which those in the whiskey-making business call the “angel’s share.” According to Jack Daniel’s, this was “during the bottling of the 2021 Single Barrel Special Release Coy Hill High Proof.”

Surprisingly, the team found out that 55 barrels are no longer eligible for their Single Barrel offerings due to excessive evaporation. Instead of just calling it a loss, Jack Daniel’s is looking at it positively.

The 2022 Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof is sold in five distinct batches. Depending on how concentrated you want alcohol to be, it ranges from 143.6, 147.3, 149.8, 153.2, and 155.1 proof.

These are in 375 ml bottles and would be exceptional additions to any whiskey collection. The 2022 Small Batch Special Release Coy Hill High Proof will be exclusively available at Jack Daniel’s White Rabbit Bottle Shop. Grab a bottle or two before supplies run out!

Images courtesy of Jack Daniel’s