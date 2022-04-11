Dress watches are great accessories to match your out for more formal occasions. These don’t necessarily need to be on the ridiculously expensive spectrum as well. A timepiece that touts exotic materials and intricate craftsmanship might steal the show, but simple yet elegant ones can likewise draw appreciation from the crowd. To illustrate, check out the latest PLEASE from Issey Miyake.

This understated timekeeping instrument is a collaboration between the famed Japanese fashion house and English designer Jasper Morrison. Given the older variants in vibrant colorways are no longer in circulation, this latest version of the PLEASE is a special one. Much like its predecessors, the watch arrives in almost an all-black colorway.

The model number NYAA702 comes in a round 40 mm stainless-steel case with a coat of black DLC. Unlike the ones that came before it, the fixed bezel and thick baton hands flaunt a pink gold plating. This gives it a welcome hint of contrast to what would have been otherwise a stealthy aesthetic.

The shop pairs it with a black DLC stainless-steel bracelet that uses a folding push-button clasp closure system. “PLEASE was inspired by the photographs of the Issey Miyake Pleated Collection taken in the 1990s,” says the product page. “Three-dimensional pleated folds are layered on the dial, scale, and band, and the shadows reproduce the strength and delicate nuances of clothing.”

Running its two-hand function is a Japanese VJ20 quartz movement. Battery life should last you about three years. Discerning watch collectors may pass on the Issey Miyake x Jasper Morrison PLEASE since it’s not a mechanical timepiece. Nonetheless, we find it fashionable and stylish enough to be worth your consideration.

Images courtesy of Issey Miyake