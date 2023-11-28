As a startup, you either compete directly with established brands or create an entirely new niche market. Both have advantages and disadvantages, but if your product/service offers more value for the cost, it will eventually lead to sales. Even if there are risks involved, sometimes it just takes guts like Insta360’s entry into the action camera segment with the Ace Pro.

This foray into a market dominated by GoPro seems like an ill-advised venture, but surveys show the San Mateo, California-based company is no longer in the same position as it was years ago. With this in mind, the Chinese group hopes to attract discerning content creators via a strategic partnership with Leica.

Similar to GoPro’s Hero series, Insta360 Ace Pro is likewise available in several SKUs. Depending on the needs of the buyer, they can opt for a kit that includes all the accessories that would typically cost more if bought separately. The basic bundle includes the camera unit, a 1,650 mAh battery, a standard mount, a flexible adhesive mount, and a USB-C to USB-C cable.

The compact and rugged device leverages the expertise of Leica’s engineers to supply the optics and fine-tune its imaging capabilities. It’s equipped with a flagship 1/1.3″ sensor and an f/2.6 aperture. According to Insta360, the 5 nm AI chip allows their action camera to capture better images in low-light scenarios.

Stay in the frame during selfies with ease via the flip 2.4″ touchscreen. True to its distinction, the Insta360 Ace Pro benefits from gimbal-grade FlowState stabilization and 360-degree Horizon Lock for shake-free videos even during intense action. Planning to document your dive? No need for specialized housing as it can withstand depths of up to 33 feet.

Can the Ace Pro outperform GoPro’s Hero series? It’s too early to tell, but Insta360 certainly nailed down everything a user might need and streamlined the editing via a companion app for your smartphone.

Images courtesy of Insta360