A couple of years ago, Four Seasons surprised the hospitality industry when it announced an unexpected endeavor. The global luxury hotel and resorts group revealed plans to enter the cruise ship scene and cater to their regular clientele and tourists who demand exceptional service from start to finish. We’ve already seen what the vessel looks like, but we now know its destinations.

Sources reveal the massive 679-foot luxury liner is scheduled to sail with passengers in 2026. Operating under the name Four Seasons Yachts, the first 10 trips are heading to the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. The first hull is already under construction at a shipyard in Italy and is due to hit the waters shortly after completion.

“At Four Seasons, guest-centricity has always been the foundation of our luxury service offering and our exceptional Yacht will extend this approach to the seas,” said company President and Chief Executive Officer Alejandro Reynal. In the first three months of its inaugural year, the itineraries include top-notch yachting destinations in the Caribbean.

After its initial run, the cruise ship will journey to the Mediterranean and visit Croatia, Italy, Spain, Gibraltar, Montenegro, Portugal, Turkey, and Greece. All suites aboard have been meticulously curated by Four Seasons Yacths Creative Director Prosper Assouline and Tillberg Design. These elegant spaces boast a feeling of exclusivity and relaxation along with panoramic views.

Discerning travelers who desire the very best should book the Funnel and Loft Suites. “Four Seasons Yachts will redefine luxury at sea with its all-suite, residential style product, best in class design and the brand’s renowned service and care delivered through a 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio.” reads the press release.

Images courtesy of Four Seasons Yachts