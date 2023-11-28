Motorcycle enthusiasts will tell you that with proper care and regular maintenance, your ride will last almost a lifetime. However, if your favorite manufacturer announces a limited-edition release, it would be a shame to miss out on something you can proudly show off. It just so happens that Indian Motorcycles just unveiled the FTR x 100% R Carbon — a composite-clad beauty!

As indicated by the website, this is one of several slotted under the 2024 model year, yet it is by far the most striking machine in the lineup. Here we have a contemporary two-wheeler with a distinctly sporty silhouette ideal for cruising the streets. This is a collaborative effort between Indian Motorcycles and 100% — a motocross lifestyle label.

Right off the bat, the FTR x 100% R Carbon draws your attention to the white trellis frame that peeks out on both flanks. Hints of red are likewise incorporated into various sections of the bike. The rest of this build is presented in black save for the components in Blue Candy composite. then there’s the unmistakable tone of titanium from its Akrapovič exhaust system.

At the core is a 1,203 cc liquid-cooled V-twin with an output listed at 123 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque. The marque enhances the user’s experience with three ride modes: Sport, Standard, and Rain. Sensors and advanced software monitor everything to ensure safety in various conditions and situations.

Matching its understated color scheme is the adjustable Öhlins suspension in black on both ends. Meanwhile, the 17″ rims are shod in Metzeler Sportec tires and outfitted with Brembo four-piston monoblock calipers for superior stopping power. Only 400 examples of the FTR x 100% R Carbon will see production and each includes a collaborative pair of shades.

Images courtesy of Indian Motorcycles