Are you in need of a game table to put in your man cave, game room, or any other spaces in your home? Sure, there are a boatload of retailers that can hook you up with the regular options, but where do you shop for luxury-tier items instead? Check out the Filotto pool tables from Impatia.

The brand not only builds premium billiard tables, but also poker tables, ping-pong tables, freestanding foosball tables, and custom game tables. Their products are a perfect match for upscale dwellings or establishments. If you need something that instantly becomes an opulent showpiece, Impatia has it all.

For now, let’s check out the Filotto and its various iterations so you can pick which suits your needs perfectly. The standard version is called the Classic and features a modern look with an adjustable steel frame. It comes with an Italian slate base. The playing surface and cushions on all sides are all wrapped in Simonis wool cloth.

The connecting joints holding the structure’s form are chrome while the pockets are crafted out of genuine leather. The Filotto’s dimensions are 105.5” x 60” x 32” and meet the 8-feet regulation size. What elevates its aesthetics is Impatia’s decision to use low-iron glass side, short, and foot rails.

Even the legs are made out of crystal for a dazzling profile. Holding everything together is metal hardware. Clients can also opt for a smoked glass variant which flaunts a darker tone with its black chrome.

The manufacturer likewise offers the Filotto with 24-karat gold plated metal accents. Finally, you can choose to have the pool table with oak legs which are available in three finishes. Basically, Impatia can customize every aspect upon request.

Images courtesy of Impatia