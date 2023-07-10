Australian architecture studio FMD Architects and RUUM teamed up to design a house inspired by the centuries-old Japanese art of flower arranging called Ikebana. As such, their collaborative project is aptly named Ikebana House, which used natural elements to emphasize its harmony with the surrounding landscape.

The residential property is designed to sit on a relatively flat block with the main living room oriented to the north and the street to the south. It is built around a central courtyard to ensure every aspect of the home has garden views and natural ventilation and lighting. Natural sunlight bathes indoors and outdoors through glazing. These glass windows also bring an immersive experience to the occupants during the changing seasons. You will feel light and the seasons no matter where you are in the house.

The team designed Ikebana House to adapt to a diverse range of inhabitants. It can be a private coastal retreat or a welcoming sanctuary with strong links to its surroundings. It can also expand according to the needs of a growing family. The residential concept is designed to blend into various sites effortlessly: rural, coastal, or urban.

The property uses robust and low-maintenance materials to make it not just visually appealing. But also effortless and comfortable to live in. Fiona Dunin, Director of FMD Architects, called it “quality bespoke architecture” that is “more accessible to a wider client base.”

Ikebana House has a total area of 321.1M², divided into the living space at 245.5m², the outdoor space at 26m², and the 49.6m² parking area which can accommodate two vehicles. It hosts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, one powder room, and one flexible room.

Images courtesy of RUUM