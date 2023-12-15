IKEA is giving you more reasons to stay fit and healthy without having to leave the comforts of your home with the DAJLIEN collection. It offers 19 versatile products that “enable better and more accessible workouts” anywhere in the home.

DAJLIEN, which translates to “daily” in Småland’s (the birthplace of IKEA) dialect, is a limited-edition collection that offers multifunctional solutions to workout routines. It is part training equipment and part storage. Many of the products double as stylish and practical design pieces that come in subtle colors and details so they easily blend into the home.

Take the sturdy and versatile DAJLIEN exercise bench with storage, which is inspired by old-school gym equipment. It is the collection’s focal point of multi-functional design. It comes with a non-slip mat and when not in use for exercise, it offers practical storage solution for your gear. It also makes a sturdy coffee table around the home.

IKEA also turned a workout bench into a trolley to store other exercise equipment, bottles, towels, mats, and more. Then there’s a step-up board and a set of ring-shaped dumbbells that make stylish bookends. The DAJLIEN collection extends beyond fitness gear to incorporate recovery and stress relief products. These include an air purifier, yoga straps, kneepads, a massage ball, and a portable Bluetooth speaker. It also has several wearable pieces like slippers and ponchos for post-workout relaxation and wellness.

“DAJLIEN is all about supporting movement and helping people live more active lives at home. We have designed a collection that helps bridge the gap between home and active life, that recognizes that training can take many shapes and forms and that you don’t need a lot of space to do a simple workout”, says Akanksha Deo, Designer at IKEA of Sweden. IKEA’s DAJLIEN collection is expected to launch on January 24 and will only be available for six months or until supplies last.

Images courtesy of IKEA