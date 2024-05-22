Cooking restrictions are a given when it comes to campouts. It can be a problem preparing meals for a large group or for a family. But with the iKamper Aioks, you can easily prepare a feast with limitless recipes.

It’s an all-in-one kitchen system in a self-contained box, making it ideal for outdoor adventures. It comes built with a cooking setup and doubles as a dining and food prep table too. This camp kitchen has a two-burner stove system engineered by camping brand Kovea. Each burner delivers 7500BTU of power and has adapters compatible with butane and propane.

The iKamper Aioks is built to withstand the outdoors and is crafted from premium components, from stainless steel and 5052 aluminum, to furniture grade birch. The wires and hinges is made with SUS 304 stainless steel, the table is furniture-grade, waterproof birch plywood, while the panels are powder-coated 5052 aluminum.

When unfolded, it measures 17″ wide, 64 1/2″ long and 15 1/2″ high, and when packed down to its box size measures 17″ wide, 17 ¾” long and 18¾” high. It’s a bit on the heavy side at 9kg all on its own and could be heavier as it has extra room for additional storage of kitchen and cooking utensils. But it comes with double-injected rubber wheels so you can easily roll it out. When it’s time to set it up, you can count on its strong legs to keep it stable on uneven ground, be it rocky or sandy. You can also adjust the length of each leg to further stabilize it.

The iKamper Aioks is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified and manufactured in South Korea to the highest CSA certifications for international quality and environmental standards. It’s the complete outdoor kitchen setup that can sit four people comfortably and allow them to cook and enjoy their meal at the same time.

Images courtesy of iKamper