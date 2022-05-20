Are all of you guys looking forward to summer? Well, we know a lot who are, which is why it’s time to gear up ahead of everyone else. For those hitting the beach, lake, river, or wherever, cold beverages and some tunes are essential for a great time. Therefore, Igloo is reviving a classic with the Playmate KoolTunes.

Upon checking eBay, there are selling who are offering originals for varying prices. Some are in great condition, while others have seen better days. Although collectors would rather go for the vintage Playmate KoolTunes, the remake is an outstanding option with some modern functionalities.

The nostalgia it brings to the table is exceptional with the original silhouette still intact. We know there were other colorways at the time, but Igloo sticks with the vibrant jade, magenta, and neon yellow combo. It measures 4.57″ x 10.91″ x 13.9″ (L x W x H) and weighs around 5.26 lbs.

You have a 14-quart interior that can hold up to 26 12-ounce cans. Igloo retains the iconic design with front-firing speakers. It also keeps the swivel lid mechanism that you open with a side-push button. However, there are contemporary upgrades that make the new Playmate KoolTunes even better. THERMECOOL foam insulation promises superior thermal performance.

Meanwhile, Bluetooth connectivity and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries deliver up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. The housing of the current-generation Playmate KoolTunes is IP56-rated against water and dust. You can find the controls and charging port at the back. So grab a drink, pair it with your smartphone, and blast your music just like an old-school boombox.

Images courtesy of Igloo