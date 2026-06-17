Ideaspark brings a more refined version of its well-loved K-Smart belt tool in the K-Smart X. It retains the functions of its predecessors (over four generations of iterations), each refined for efficient grab-and-go utility. This tool packs 12 functions into its sleek, lightweight frame that clips onto straps or belts at just 31g.

This everyday carry gear handles minor fixes, DIY projects, and other handyman tasks thanks to its clever design. It’s designed for real-life situations, be it indoors at the garage or outdoors at the campground. It delivers smoother, one-handed precision action every time.

K-Smart X features a snag-free, curved body and a wobble-free lock-up. It eliminates the spring for enhanced durability and smoother opening. Despite its slim design, it packs the most-used utility tools, including a pry bar, a package cutter, a nail puller, a hex wrench, and a bit driver for 1/4″ and 1/6″ bits. The bits stay securely in place during use via a durable magnetic retention system.

Moreover, it has a bottle opener, a window breaker, a fire starter, and a dual-scale mini ruler with deep laser-engraved scales. Ideaspark redesigned the layout of this tool for refined control and access. It now has a larger 3-layer quick-release button and an ergonomic grip.

Additionally, K-Smart X now has a textured side grip for 50% improved grip performance when used with wet hands. It provides extra traction when using bits, wrenches, and other tools that require torque. Likewise, it features a reshaped pry bar geometry for easier entry into tight spaces and for greater leverage.

Moreover, it removed unnecessary protrusions for snag-free carry, including the flathead screws, and the glass breaker now sits flush. This EDC gear is made from GR5 titanium for lightweight strength and excellent corrosion resistance.

Images courtesy of Ideaspark