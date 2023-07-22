Danish architecture studio BIG and American 3D-printing firm ICON has completed one out of one hundred 3D-printed house in Georgetown, Texas, near Austin. It’s a full-sized home constructed by local construction firm Lennar that will serve as a model for interested buyers.

The three-bedroom house is located at Wolf Ranch, at what is planned to be the “largest-scale development of 3D-printed homes in the world.” It features a gabled roof made from metal which the team will top with photovoltaic panels. It also features distinct, striated 3D-printed walls built with the use of ICON’s proprietary material called Lavacrete, which is a concrete-like mix used in its Volcan 3D Printers.

Meanwhile, the same striated 3D-printed walls fill the interior of the 3D-printed house including the kitchen island although they have been painted white to create a sleek and spacious atmosphere. Inside the gabled roof is visible and it runs along the whole of the dining and living areas. Then wooden furniture and simple yet elegant light fixtures complete a minimalist yet fully functional home. Windows are placed in strategic places where natural light can filter through each area of the open-plan layout.

This 3D-printed house by ICON and BIG has one of eight different floor plans that will be included in the development. There will be a total of 24 different elevations to give a selection for prospective buyers and give a diversity of forms to the neighborhood. Much of the structural elements and the walls of the other homes have been completed since construction began in November 2022. The first residents in the area are expected to move into the houses in September this year.

Images courtesy of ICON