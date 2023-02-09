When outdoor escapades call for a capable ride, there are plenty of options available. However, if it’s a restomod you are after, the number of choices dramatically drops. Fans of British motoring can always consider numerous Land Rover Defenders out there. ICON, on the other hand, will gladly customize a Toyota FJ44 for the right price.

The company operates out of Los Angeles, California and specializes in outstanding restorations. Although the range of make and models they work with is limited in contrast to other shops, ICON makes up for it with exceptional craftsmanship. The dedication to detail shines with every Toyota FJ44 that rolls out of their facility.

Hence, look no further if you want a handmade mechanical masterpiece. Here we have a 4×4 outfitted with a GM LS 6.2-liter L92 Generation 4 small-block V8 engine. Output is around 430 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. These numbers equate to reliable performance whether the old-school SUV is on the road or on the trails.

The Land Cruiser’s mill can be paired with a five-speed Aisin-Warner AX15 manual gearbox or a four-speed GM 4L65E automatic transmission. Other notable features on this Toyota FJ44 include a full roll cage, locking differentials on both ends, heavy-duty sports brakes, and beefy BFGoodrich tires.

Not only is this machine ready for a challenge, but ICON says it’s also just as tough as it looks. “Built like a tank. An all-new 5/32” thick 5052 H32 aluminum body captures the original Land Cruiser character but with even greater longevity and resistance to the elements,” reads the FJ44 product page.

Images courtesy of ICON