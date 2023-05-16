When an aftermarket builder gains a cult following among motoring enthusiasts, expect crazy waiting lines for each new project. A good example is ICON 4×4, which specializes in classics that have shaped the automotive industry in one way or the other. Given the difficulty to snag a spot on their growing list of clients, it’s surprising to see a 1969 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 recently hit the auction block.

The sale of this retro SUV was hosted by none other than the guys over at Bring a Trailer. In fact, we recently posted about a record-setting 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Greenwood racer that also went under the hammer courtesy of the establishment in question. Chassis FJ4059177 ended with 22 bids placed which reached as high as $160,000.

However, the reserve was not met, which means this 1969 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 restomod might be on offer once more in the near future. ICON 4×4 powder coats this machine in Rocky Mountain Gray paired with a black soft top. Meanwhile, the interior features black leather upholstery with cloth inserts crafted out of Chilewich.

To ensure outstanding performance, ICON 4×4 outfits this ride with a 5.7-liter Vortec V8 and a five-speed Aisin manual gearbox with a twin-stick transfer case. Adventures beyond the tarmac should be a cakewalk with its ARB air lockers and Dynatrac front/rear axles. Even on rough terrain, the 1969 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 trudges on like a beast thanks to its heavy-duty suspension system.

Other notable add-ons include a Warn winch, AMP Research side steps, a ceramic-coated exhaust, 18” forged aluminum rims, and Brembo brakes, to name a few. If ever Bring a Trailer relists the ICON 4×4 1969 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, would you bid for it?

Images courtesy of Bring a Trailer