Body recovery is important after a long tiring day of athletic activity or extensive exercise. Home or portable massagers are a great help if you have no time to visit the spa. But sometimes those handheld massagers tend to get heavy and tiring the longer you use them, especially when targeting hard-to-reach areas like the back. This is where the Hyperice Venom Go works wonders, as it provides hands-free on-the-go heated massage.
This wearable massager soothes sore muscles in an instant through heat and vibration and offers nine combinations to choose from. It uses the power of a pad and pod for spot treatment with the former reusable up to 20x each. The pads come with two embedded magnets to attach the control pod.
The Hyperice Venom Go loosens and relaxes muscle stress and tension via three levels of soothing HyperHeat and three therapeutic vibration patterns. The combined power relieves soreness, stiffness, and promotes recovery and everyday wellness.
The three heat adjustments are accessible on the magnetic pod through user-friendly buttons or via the device’s companion Bluetooth app. It operates for up to an hour in a fast 30-minute charge of its rechargeable battery given when used under the lowest heat setting. However, just half an hour under max and up to 40 minutes for Level two.
The Hyperice Venom Go is safe to use as it doesn't emit electrical pulses to stimulate the nerves. It uses heat and vibration to warm up specific muscles and increase blood flow to treated body areas. Moreover, it's TSA approved so it's safe to bring on your travels should you find your back and legs needing a good massage after a long flight.
Images courtesy of Hyperice