Body recovery is important after a long tiring day of athletic activity or extensive exercise. Home or portable massagers are a great help if you have no time to visit the spa. But sometimes those handheld massagers tend to get heavy and tiring the longer you use them, especially when targeting hard-to-reach areas like the back. This is where the Hyperice Venom Go works wonders, as it provides hands-free on-the-go heated massage.

This wearable massager soothes sore muscles in an instant through heat and vibration and offers nine combinations to choose from. It uses the power of a pad and pod for spot treatment with the former reusable up to 20x each. The pads come with two embedded magnets to attach the control pod.