Since the launch of the Ninja Crispi glass air fryer in 2025, other kitchen brands have also released their own versions, including Salter, Cuisinart, and Dreame. Now, Lidl has jumped on the bandwagon by launching the Silvercrest Glass Air Fryer. Available only in stores on Aug. 2, it too comes with two heat-resistant glass cooking baskets and preset programmes, albeit at a more affordable price than its counterparts.

Cooking in a glass container has its benefits: you can clearly see the food’s progress from the outside without opening the drawer, which can disrupt the cooking process. The glass containers feature cool-touch handles for easy handling and come with leak-proof lids, so they double as storage for leftovers.

You can pop it in the fridge so you don’t have to transfer the food into another container. When it’s time to reheat the food, you can simply pop it back in the air fryer. Additionally, a glass cooking basket is easy to clean. Lidl says its Silvercrest Glass Air Fryer delivers healthy, crispy results with ease, making it ideal for beginners.

It heats up quickly and features an adjustable temperature from 60°C to 200°C. It offers a user-friendly interface on the “pod,” which has buttons and dial controls for easy operation. The pre-set programmes include air fry, roast, re-fry, and keep warm. The large glass container offers a max capacity of 4L, which is ideal for multiple portions or a whole roasted chicken, while the small size at 2L capacity is ideal for single portions. The Silvercrest Glass Air Fryer also features a ILAG-coated trivet for excellent corrosion resistance.

Images courtesy of Lidl