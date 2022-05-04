Disclosure This post contains affiliate links. If you click on a link and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. All opinions expressed here are our own.

Good skincare products for men are worth their weight in gold!

As someone who’s wrestled with acne, dry skin, and blemishes for 30+ years, trust me, I know.

I’ve tested every well-known brand—from Nivea to Tom Ford to Sephora—and many lesser-known start-ups who talk a big game and claim to have the next “big” or “revolutionary” thing.

Sadly, I’m often disappointed by the lack of results, not to mention the high prices.

So of course when a friend of mine mentioned Huron Skincare, I was curious to find out more. After testing it out, I’ll say with full conviction that I’m a believer!

Below, I’ll give you a full, in-depth look at Huron Skincare, not only who they are and why they do what they do, but how their products are different (and better?) than so many others out there.

By the end of this post, I’m willing to bet you’ll want to give this potentially game-changing line of skincare products for men a try like me.

The Men Behind the Brand

The guys behind Huron Skincare are a pair of Matts:

Matt Hullenax, the “trouble kid” who always had skin issues growing up. After decades of wrestling with acne, dry skin, and other problems, he was sick and tired of paying top-shelf prices for products that didn’t work—or actually made things worse. So he set out to create a line of skincare products that did the job at a price tag anyone could afford. In his research, he found his “match made in Heaven” in the form of the other Matt.

Matt Teri, the expert and technical genius. His decades-spanning career in companies like Tom Ford, Estee Lauder, and Lab Series gave him the necessary insight and experience to create skincare products that actually worked, using the safest possible ingredients at the lowest possible price.

Together, the two Matts worked hard to craft products geared specifically for men, using formulas that were effective and side effect-free. In 2018, the Huron Skincare products launched, and have since made their mark on the world with their high quality and affordability.

The Products

Huron offers all the “usual suspects” expected from a line of skincare products for men:

Shampoo

Made with argan oil, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B5, this shampoo hydrates your scalp while washing away any excess skin oil, dirt, and skin cells to leave your hair clean. With the scents of menthol, citrus, greens, and juniper, it’s a light, refreshing hair wash product that will leave your hair and head ultra-clean.

My thoughts: After testing this shampoo, my hair was silky soft to the touch, and there was no excess oil. I even used it on my beard and had a much easier time combing and straightening it after washing out the shampoo.

Conditioner

Made with argan oil, Shea butter, Vitamin B5, wheat protein, and biotin, the conditioner infuses nutrients into your hair and scalp to encourage better hair growth. The scents of juniper, citrus, and aromatic greens is delicate, but you’ll find it does an amazing job of locking in moisture and keeping your hair/scalp from drying out.

My thoughts: I’ve had issues with dry/flaking scalp, but after using this shampoo for a couple of weeks, that problem all but disappeared. My head is also far less itchy and my hair smells delightful after each wash.

Deodorant

This aluminum-free deodorant helps to not only neutralize body odor-causing bacteria, but reduces underarm moisture, too. It actually absorbs wetness to help you stay dry even when you sweat profusely, and the combination of coconut oil, sunflower seed oil, jojoba oil, and shea butter does wonders to moisturize/condition your underarm skin.

My thoughts: As a guy who sweats A LOT, I was curious to see how well this deodorant did after a full day of heavy lifting. Turns out that it really does what it claims to. I loved how long the scent (I chose the Sandalwood + Black Pepper option) lasted, and though my chest and back were soaked, my underarms were only damp.

Body Wash

The combination of Vitamin E, coconut oil, and Vitamin B5 makes for a very hydrating, soothing body wash. The rich lather makes it easy to apply and does an excellent job of scrubbing away dirt, sweat, and grime. The minty scent of eucalyptus, witch hazel, and menthol is light, perfect for pairing with your other colognes and deodorants.

My thoughts: I loved how thick this body wash lathered up! I used only a dime-sized portion but that was enough to wash my entire (6’6”) body. It left a really pleasant smell that lingered for a good hour or so after I showered and dressed, and a very nice tingling sensation on my skin—leaving me feeling fresh and clean.

Face Wash

Formulated for twice-a-day use, this face wash will help you get rid of pillow grime in the morning and a long day’s sweat at night. It’s made using Bamboo Powder to exfoliate dead skin cells, Aloe to hydrate and soothe irritation, and kiwi and pineapple extract to infuse Vitamin C and antioxidants. It will unclog your pores and leave your skin smooth and clean.

My thoughts: I’m hesitant to use face washes because of my combination skin. This one did a great job with my T-zone, but left my cheeks a bit drier than I’d like. However, it got rid of the excess oil from my beard, and left my facial hair smelling peppy and fresh.

Face Moisturizer

Formulated to be light and non-greasy, this face moisturizer locks in nutrients and hydrates your skin, but without leaving an oily film behind. The gel-cream texture applies very smoothly and soaks into your pores easily, infusing your skin with pentavitin and sodium hyaluronate to maximize moisture retention and prevent dryness.

My thoughts: Winters in Canada are harsh on my skin, so I was glad to try this face moisturizer to protect my cheeks from the cold and dryness. The smell was pleasant, though I found that once the moisturizer dried fully, it left my skin feeling a little stiff. However, my skin didn’t crack even after multiple snowboarding/snowshoeing trips, so clearly it did its job!

There are other products—including a styler/grooming cream, bar soap, and eye stick—but I focused chiefly on their main line of products, hence my reviews above.

Our Review: The Nitty Gritty Details About Huron Skincare

Now that I’ve talked about all the individual products, I want to take a moment to discuss the brand overall.

Compared to more established brands like Tom Ford, Nivea, or Jack Black, Huron Skincare is a relatively new entry into the market. However, they’ve established themselves as a standout among the pack because of the quality and value of their products, as well the positive customer experiences they provide.

Quality

Experts agree that, “Men tend to have thicker, oily skin and denser hair growth while women have less fuzz but thinner, drier skin.” This means it’s critical that products made for men are crafted with their specific skin types and textures in mind.

After testing the Huron products, I can agree with the brand’s claim that they formulate their products specifically for male skin. It’s no-fluff, no-frills skincare that provides only the necessary nutrients to hydrate, condition, wash, and protect your skin. The ingredients used are all combined for maximum effectiveness with the lowest risk of side effects or allergic reactions.

Also of note: All of the products are free of parabens, sulfates, phthalates, aluminum, and silicone. They’re also 100% vegan and Leaping Bunny-certified cruelty-free.

Even the packaging is 100% recyclable!

Value

One of the things I loved (and still love) about Huron Skincare is that their products are surprisingly affordable for their quality.

Let’s be clear: they are not cheap.

Take, for example, their all-natural deodorant, which sells for $14. Walk into any Walmart, Target, or Walgreens, and you’ll find that 99% of the deodorants on the shelves (even the natural ones) retail for far less.

However, what makes the Huron products so high-value (despite the higher price tag) is the ingredients used (all natural), the formulas (safe and tailored specifically for men), and the sustainability factor (recyclable packaging, cruelty-free products).

Compare that to any other micro-brand deodorant—for example, Misc. Goods Co. Underhill Natural Deodorant or AGENT NATEUR No. 5 Natural Deodorant—and you’ll see the price is actually very affordable.

The same holds true with all the rest of their skincare products.

Yes, you can always find cheaper mass-produced products at your local department store, pharmacy, or even your dollar store (though trust me, you do NOT want these products!).

But in terms of value for the high quality, Huron Skincare is one of the most affordable brands for body washes, face washes, moisturizers, shampoos, and conditioners specifically for men.

Customer Experience

According to their website, “We take pride in delivering a world-class experience delivered by our *in-house* team.”

I haven’t had need to contact Huron myself with any issues, complaints, or returns, so I can’t personally vouch for their customer service. Reading over the reviews—both on their site and other third-party retailers—it’s clear to see the brand lives up to the claim.

One reviewer on Amazon posted, “I ordered it and it got lost in the mail. I reached out and (customer service rep) got back to me and he was awesome! They sent me a replacement free of charge! I couldn’t have had a better experience.”

Another Amazon customer found the bottle arrived defective with a broken lid. According to their review, “After reaching out to Huron, their customer support team sent me a brand new one to replace. Updated to a 5 stars!”

One customer found they went above-and-beyond in a really cool way: “The product took a little longer than expected to arrive. But when it did, there was a note of apology from the CEO and a free face lotion! Truly excellent customer service! Above and beyond what I would have expected.”

Those are just a few of the reviews and testimonials I’ve found to back up Huron’s claims of putting their customers first and doing whatever it takes to make them happy.

What Real-Life Customers Have to Say

In any review like this, I always like to include reviews from other real-life customers who might have had the same/a different experience. It’s really the best way to get the widest possible response and build an accurate picture of how much people like/dislike/love/hate a product.

Here are a number of reviews I found about Huron Skincare—not only on their website, but also on Amazon:

Great shampoo. A little bit goes a long way. It’s very concentrated. It took me a while to get used to that; but, it’s great.

It (shampoo) smells great and leaves my hair feeling clean and soft.

It (conditioner) leaves my hair feeling soft and it has a a pleasant and more subtle scent than a lot of other conditioners.

I will never even try to use another deodorant. Hands down the best smelling, the best working deodorant out there.

Finally an aluminum free deodorant that actually works and doesn’t stain clothes. Smells great. No sweat. Lasts the whole day.

Small amount (of face wash) goes a long way. Wakes you up in the morning. Smells great and doesn’t dry face.

Clean, smooth and clear. This Face Wash is the perfect way to wake me up in the morning. I didn’t know the value of face washes before using this one.

(Face Moisturizer) Easily applied, refreshing and really hydrates the dry areas of my face.

Only need to moisturize once daily and this will last the full 24hrs. Does not feel too greasy/wet after application like previous brands I’ve used.

Of course, to get a truly accurate picture, I also scrolled through the NEGATIVE reviews to get a sense of what people disliked about the products:

Face moisturizer is too wet. Once it’s dry on the face, my skin feels dry again.

I know it (body wash) is travel size but the bottle spilled in the bag. Needs a better cap.

My biggest issue with this (body wash) is the scent is *way* too strong. Way, way too strong. The scent is detectable on my skin 12 hours after a shower, which isn’t normal for a body wash. It even makes my skin feel irritated and causes eczema flare ups.

The (conditioner) fragrance lingers alright…but the scent is odd. It smells like old rotten Hawaiian Punch mixed with this stale musky odor.

What’s My Conclusion on Huron Skincare?

After doing extensive research and testing the Huron Products for myself, I can say with full confidence that it’s a brand I’d use again and again.

Yes, the price is a bit higher than the “bargain budget” products I can find in department stores, but considering the value, quality, and customer service, it’s worth paying a bit more. Plus, the recyclable packaging is a huge win for my eco-conscious mind, and I love the fact that it’s a cruelty-free product made without any of the harmful toxins and chemicals (like aluminum, phthalates, and parabens) I try to avoid in skincare.

As you can see by my reviews above, I was overall very pleased by Huron Skincare. It’s safe to say that I’ll be a Huron user for life!