Zodiac may fly under the radar most of the time, but discerning diver’s watch collectors know that its wares are some of the best money can buy. In fact, its most popular silhouette – the Super Sea Wolf – is always in high demand. Its latest iteration is an exclusive collaboration with Huckberry and is presented in a dapper black/bronze ensemble.

The most recent releases that made out pages was the titanium SKU for the model’s 140th anniversary, which was then followed by the LHD Pro-Diver GMT – our favorite colorway. For its latest tie-in with Huckberry, Zodiac endows its rugged timepiece with bronze elements as a tribute to old-school diving helmets.

Aside from the signature tone of the metal, users will find that their accessory will develop a patina over time – a characteristic of the copper-based alloy. No two watches will ever share the same pattern and it’s exactly why you need to grab one of these ASAP! Only 182 examples are available to order and soon all will be spoken for.

It comes with a 316L stainless steel case that measures 39 mm x 12.6 mm. It’s on the smaller side compared to most diver’s watches, but stylish, nonetheless. The top ring of its rotating bezel as well as the crown are in bronze. To ensure it can withstand dives up to 200 meters, this Super Sea Wolf opts for a screw case back.

Next is the matte black dial contrasted by the hour markers, minute track, and hands coated with Super-LumiNova. The Super Sea Wolf script is printed in orange, while the Zodiac signature is in white. At the heart of this timekeeping instrument is a 26-jewel Swiss-made STP 1-11 self-winding caliber with a 44-hour power reserve. Each package includes a black caoutchouc rubber strap and a brown suede utility strap.

Images courtesy of Huckberry/Zodiac