Diving watches are some of the most durable timekeeping instruments out there. As it says, these are typically geared for divers and people who regularly indulge in water-based recreational sports. Nevertheless, most consider them highly fashionable accessories these days. Here we have the Super Sea Wolf Titanium — a stylish limited-edition collaborative project.

Based on an iconic silhouette by Zodiac, reference ZO9219 calls on American lifestyle brand Huckberry to lend its badging and artistic direction. Not that the watchmaker needs the publicity, but this partnership benefits both brands to a degree. With a solid reputation among the diving community, you are assured of superior craftsmanship and reliable performance.

Stainless steel is the ubiquitous material in use for most diving watches. Moreover, the metal is remarkably resilient against impacts, corrosion, and temperature changes, among others. So far, the only downside we can think of is the weight. It’s not cumbersome by any means, yet consumers are likely to pick the Super Sea Wolf Titanium over the standard version.

This model sports a clean and sophisticated profile with its 39 mm case crafted out of its namesake. Zodiac points out that it makes the Super Sea Wolf Titanium 30% tougher than stainless steel yet 45% lighter. Its rotating bezel frames a bold blue sunray dial with the iconic shark tooth hour markers.

Grade-A Super-LumiNova is applied to the indices and hands for superior low-light legibility for more than three hours when fully charged by any light source. If you’re wondering, it exudes a cool light blue glow when viewed in the dark. Powering its three-hand complication is a reliable STP 1-21 Swiss self-winding movement with a 44-hour power reserve.

The Huckberry x Zodiac Super Sea Wolf Titanium ships in a co-branded box and is paired to a Pro-Planet textile strap with a Velcro closure system. The number of examples planned for production was not indicated, but it’s better to order one now unless you miss out on this

Images courtesy of Huckberry/Zodiac