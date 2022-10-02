Men’s lifestyle brand Huckberry has teamed up with beer brand Coors to design outerwear that will make you want to frequent the outdoors for fun and adventure or a bit of work in between even in chilly temperatures. We’re talking about the Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Jacket that not just helps keep you warm but also makes you look ruggedly handsome.

This jacket cuts a classic design that can go well with just about any other wardrobe underneath. It is aesthetically retro and very well made it looks very durably even at a glance. It gives off that mid-century Americana vibe that will surely resonate with beer lovers all over or those with a penchant for the outdoors.

Moreover, the Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Jacket is more than its handsome looks. It feels good too with its 100% cotton body and lining made from 100% polyester. It comes with quilted interior fabric for softness and warmth. This jacket also comes with a strong cotton duck canvas that can handle the rough and tumble and a DWR finish to help keep the elements at bay.

Meanwhile, a retro-inspired corduroy collar and cuff lining add a touch of class and elegance to a rugged design. This work jacket also comes equipped with just enough storage options for your on-the-go essentials. These include a couple of side hand pockets that also serve as hand warmers, one zipper chest pocket, and an interior stash pocket. The Huckberry x Coors Banquet Work Jacket in Brown features snap buttons on the cuffs and a central zipper closure.

Images courtesy of Huckberry