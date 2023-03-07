Over time, what might be considered garish back in the day might be hailed as trendy now. When it comes to luxury timekeeping instruments, most manufacturers stick with materials and colors that exude understated elegance. Hublot, on the other hand, refuses to play by the rules. Thanks to this avant-garde direction, we get to enjoy cool creations like the MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Rainbow 3D Carbon.

The Swiss watchmaker is not one to keep it simple. In fact, they even choose ridiculously long names for many of their models. This striking timepiece just begs to be noticed with its fusion of various shades. Nevertheless, if you prefer something more tonal, the MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-Axis is also available in Green, Yellow, Blue, Red, White, Orange, and Purple.

Those who want to keep it stealthy, on the other hand, can check out the standard Carbon option. Anyway, the MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Rainbow 3D Carbon arrives in a 49 mm case. Instead of your typical setup, Hublot endows it with a unique layout that shows off the intricate craftsmanship of its movement.

Ticking inside is an in-house HUB9009.H1.RA manual caliber with a staggering 120-hour power reserve. Its skeleton dial positions the primary functions at the upper left and integrates a retrograde date indicator across two arcs. Meanwhile, the power reserve indicator sits at 9 o’clock, while the tourbillon is on full display at 6 o’clock.

To match the multi-hue design of the MP-09 Tourbillon Bi-Axis Rainbow 3D Carbon, Hublot pairs it with a rainbow alligator leather strap. The latter uses a satin-finished black PVD titanium deployant buckle closure system. Keep in mind that only eight examples of this vibrant limited-edition timepiece are available for purchase globally.

Images courtesy of Hublot