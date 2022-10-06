A jacket is a staple in cold weather conditions but sometimes you just want to go laid-back on your style. A vest, just like the Howler Bros Rounder Vest, also does great at keeping you warm. Plus it looks ruggedly handsome too.

This insulated vest comes with a tough polyester micro-rip stop shell and front and back yokes made with 85% polyester and 15% cotton. It is water-resistant to fend off the elements when you least expect it or keep you comfortable and dry during inclement weather.

The Howler Bros Rounder Vest is lightweight so it’s not a burden on your back or in your bag. It effectively keeps you warm using thermally efficient PrimaLoft Black Rise insulation that stays warm even when wet. Meanwhile, a drop tail hem also offers protection from the biting wind and Howler heritage snaps help keep the vest comfortably snug so you can go about your business without having to worry about it flying off into the wind.

For a change, Howler Bros reworked this staple with a one-inch vintage-inspired collar and cool new Howler Bros badging. Then it also has a new western pocket layout on the front for a distinct style. The pockets come with snap buttons to keep your essentials safe and in place.

The Howler Bros Rounder Vest comes in a regular fit and is available in various colorways including Smoked Blue/British Khaki, Kettle Black, and Mountain Green/Antique Black. This is your go-to cold outerwear during outdoor adventures or on the job when you don’t know what Mother Nature will bring.

