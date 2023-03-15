Buying your first car is a special experience, and with so many options in the market, it’s easy to get confused. Even though the basic function of a car is the same, the one you select needs to align with your unique needs.

A great way to find a good deal on a car is at an ABB auto auction. With that being said, here are the main things to consider to ensure you pick a car that best suits your needs:

Create a Budget

Your budget plays the most integral role in buying a car. Therefore, to avoid overspending and get a car within your means, you will need to calculate not just the car’s price but related expenses as well. Apart from your down payment, consider the following recurring expenses:

Monthly payments

Gas

Repairs

Maintenance

Insurance

You can also conduct a “test run” by keeping the calculated monthly expense for the car in savings every month before purchasing your car to see what you actually can afford.

Decide if You Want a Salvage Car or a New Car

There are pros and cons to buying a new car. There are also many pros and cons to buying a salvage car with one of the pros being its affordability.

Buying a salvage car from a trustworthy source, such as ABB, means you will have transparent details regarding the car’s history. ABB allows its Pro and Premium members to access vehicle history reports, which tell you all you need to know about the car.

After making the winning bid, you can get it inspected and cleared for a rebuilt title, and you’re good to go!

Decide on the Car Size

The car’s size is a pivotal consideration because, if it’s too cramped or extremely big, you can face lots of issues. The way to determine the size that would be perfect for your needs is to consider the following:

Do you have limited parking space?

Do you have to transport lots of equipment?

Are you planning on expanding your family?

These are just some of the questions you need to ask yourself. When comparing vehicles, here are some of the size considerations to remember:

Seating: Is there enough space for all the passengers to get into the car and out of it, especially if it has two or three rows?

Is there enough space for all the passengers to get into the car and out of it, especially if it has two or three rows? Interior Measurements: You’ll want to ensure that there is proper legroom and headroom. If you plan to transport cargo or passengers, measure the cubic feet in the cargo or trunk area and behind every row.

You’ll want to ensure that there is proper legroom and headroom. If you plan to transport cargo or passengers, measure the cubic feet in the cargo or trunk area and behind every row. General Dimension: Consider the car’s width, height, and length, making sure you only look for vehicles that will fit within your parking space or garage.

Decide on the Features You Need

When you’re searching for a vehicle that meets your needs, you need to consider its features, including:

Towing capabilities

Technologies such as hands-free Bluetooth or in-car Wi-Fi

Comfort features, such as heated seats, spacious seating, and climate control

Driver assistance safety features

You should also consider if there are any special features you’ll frequently use, such as:

Telematics

Infotainment systems

Moon or sunroof

Camera system

Decide on Which Brand You Want to Get

It is also best to decide on the brand of car you want. Therefore, you need to study different brands, their reputation, and their specialty. This will allow you to narrow your search so that you can get exactly what you’re looking for. Here are some big brands and what they’re primarily known for:

Hyundai: This brand is known to offer affordable and reliable vehicles. They also have very long warranties.

This brand is known to offer affordable and reliable vehicles. They also have very long warranties. Honda: This car manufacturer is known to produce reliable cars that have excellent resale value, especially the CR-V and Accord.

This car manufacturer is known to produce reliable cars that have excellent resale value, especially the CR-V and Accord. Mazda: This brand is known for being a great balance of functionality and luxury. This is because its interiors are outfitted using rich materials.

This brand is known for being a great balance of functionality and luxury. This is because its interiors are outfitted using rich materials. Lexus: This brand is known for producing high-quality, dependable, luxury vehicles.

Wrapping Up

Overall, it is important to first know what you want in a car so that you can buy the right one. All in all, keep in mind your budget, the size of the car, the features, and the brand.