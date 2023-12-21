HOKA is one of the best brands out there when it comes to running gear. They supply high-performance footwear and apparel tailored for comfort with style. Their sneakers are lauded the world over by runners of all skill levels for their exceptional cushioning and lightweight construction. The Ora series welcomes the Primo as an advanced post-run recovery silhouette.

Professionals and hardcore running enthusiasts have a firm grasp on how to optimize their training. Just like with any workout, it’s essential to stretch, rehydrate, replenish electrolytes, eat, relax, and sleep, among others. If possible, you should change out of your shoes and slip on some slides or mules. Even a long-distance walk can take its toll on your feet.

The Ora Primo may seem like nothing out of the ordinary, but it’s designed specifically to rejuvenate. We’re not about to question a label backed by experts regarding the effectiveness of these bad boys. From an aesthetic point of view, it’s far from your typical mule, but there’s a good reason behind this approach.

Available in Black or Forest Floor (green), these sport an insulated puff upper to keep things warm and cozy. Up next is the soft knit collar and the elastic lace system to secure the Ora Primo firmly wrapped around your feet. Pull tabs on the front and rear of the collar with zig-zag stitching make it easy to wear and take off.

A protective toe bumper features extensions to the midfoot with a stitched leather panel to shield against splashes of water or mud Cushioning your every step is a

Images courtesy of HOKA