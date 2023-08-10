The problem with most shoes are the laces. You have to find the perfect balance between not too loose and not too tight but secure enough that they don’t untangle even when you’re just walking. When it comes to comfort and function, HOKA ONE ONE’s sneakers deliver but they can be difficult to put on because of the laces. Thankfully, the brand decided to go lace-free with its new release, the Restore TC.

This is a slip-on inspired by the HOKA ONE ONE TC 1.0. It is designed for daily wear and post-activity recovery featuring lightweight, and comfortable sock-like knit uppers that offer barefoot-friendly breathability. The uppers are engineered with stretch zones to ensure a tailored fit that’s snug but not too constricting.

The HOKA ONE ONE Restore TC also has overtly cushioned lugged outsoles with a heel-to-toe drop of 5.00mm for serious traction on a variety of surfaces. Then the plush footbed is great for neutral stability and EVA toe cap provides added protection from rocks or debris if you decide to hit the trails or hike up the mountains with them on.

These shoes are also vegan friendly or sustainably made. A closer look reveals the polyester knit uppers are dope dyed. This technique involves adding the color first before the fibers are made, leading to lesser waste water and chemicals typically associated with traditional dye processes.

Meanwhile, heel and foot support for the HOKA ONE ONE Restore TC (TC stands for Thoughtful Creation) comes in the form of 30% sugarcane-based EVA insole and 20% sugarcane-based EVA outsole. These shoes also used 100% recycled polyester Strobel board.

Images courtesy of HOKA ONE ONE