The past few years – especially at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic – were a tumultuous experience for everyone. Travel restrictions, social distancing, and more pushed people into sedentary lifestyles. Cycling and running became the go-to forms of exercise for folks who wanted to stay fit and if you need to gear up for the latter Hoka can hook you up with the Mach X.

As we all know, there is a huge selection of sneakers that caters to varying needs. Despite being a popular type of footwear for casual use, there are brands and models that are designed for specific physical activities. Since its founding in 2009, the French sportswear label has been lauded for its running shoes.

The Mach X is a substantial upgrade over its predecessor which makes it an excellent choice for those who need a new pair to replace their worn-out kicks. Available in two vibrant yet stylish colorways: White/Blue Glass and Ocean Mist/Lime Glow – these are engineered for runners of all skill levels.

Both seasoned athletes and just your average running enthusiasts are sure to benefit from the advanced materials and technology that go into each Mach X. Hoka starts off with an upper constructed out of a Creel jacquard mesh. To enhance the overall fit and secure them firmly in place is a gusseted tongue.

Another notable feature of Hoka’s latest running shoe is the ProFlyX midsole. Its construction combines EVA and PEBA foams with a 65% bio-based Pebax plate for superior energy return with each stride. The Mach X also promotes sustainability with the usage of recycled polyester and nylon.

Images courtesy of Hoka