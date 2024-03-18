Hoka’s Hopara 2 offers sandal-like comfort but the reliable and grippy functions of a hiker. It can tackle dirt, mud, and rocks, making it equally at home by land or water.

Best of all, it is made using earth-conscious materials starting with a 100% recycled knit upper that provides a sock-like fit. The upper is treated for water-repellency to enhance moisture management, while 100% recycled Cordura mesh overlays keep debris at bay and allow for breathability and water drainage.

Aside from the upper, Hoka’s Hopara 2 also has an EVA topsole and EVA midsole made from 30% sugarcane. Rounding up the features include the quick-toggle lace for easy on/off and to secure foot lockdown and the durable rubber toe cap for protection from accidental bumps.

These hiking shoes also have adjustable heel strap so you can dial in the perfect fit and sticky rubber outsole for excellent grip in both wet and dry conditions. It keeps you grounded, literally, thanks to its symmetrical bed of cushion that offers stable cushioning via a symmetrical bed of cushion sans the need for added prescriptive technologies.

Moreover, it provides a balanced and protective cushioning while maintaining a responsive toe-off for when you want to quicken the pace. It has a 6.00mm heel-to-toe drop and is light enough on the feet at 365.71 grams. With Hoka’s Hopara 2, “there’s no need to take your shoes off at the next creek crossing.” Its performance focus design encourages you to get up and stay active and go faster no matter the weather conditions. It’s “designed to provide the support you want and nothing you don’t.”

Images courtesy of Hoka