It’s still too early to call it, but it looks like E-Ink devices are no longer limited to e-book readers. Apart from the rising demand for tablets equipped with these energy-efficient panels, we could soon see smartphones with electronic paper displays become mainstream. After hyping up the A10 last month, Hisense is now sharing a unique selling point for this SKU.

After researching a bit more about this upcoming model, we’re not seeing any hint of a release date anytime soon. However, tech industry pundits believe it might drop before the holidays. Let’s temper our excitement for the meantime since there’s no guarantee of global availability after it hits Chinese markets.

A candybar handset with a dual-screen setup may not be an entirely original concept these days, but a detachable secondary display is not exactly common. The closest one that’s commercially available is the HiBreak Dual2 by Bigme — another prominent supplier of hardware with e-paper technology. Nevertheless, we find the A10 more fascinating.

Until Hisense publishes more details about its new telecommunications device, these are the only specifications we know of. The front flaunts a 6.13″ E-Ink panel, which boasts all of the benefits the technology brings to the mix. Advertising materials show a frame with rounded corners and flush surfaces on both ends, save for the single-sensor camera module.

As for the removable color LCD accessory, it attaches to the rear cover via magnets. It’s not clear as of yet if it also recharges wirelessly when attached. The A10 will run Android 16 out of the box and is speculated to rock a 4 nm SoC — likely Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Finally, battery capacity is at 4,500 mAh, enough for several days of light/moderate usage.

Images courtesy of Hisense