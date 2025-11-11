The Clover Collective Stool from ARTA Architects draws design inspiration from the qualities of the leaf clover. It’s a multi-layered modular stool that offers a comfortable and stylish seating option to any interior or outdoor setting.

3D-crafted from recycled ABS materials, its ergonomic design embodies the journey of a clover leaf’s growth. Just like its namesake, it symbolizes hope, faith, love, and luck. It encourages tactile interaction with its curious feel and form and invites social interactions with its modular design.

The Clover Collective Stool features a sturdy foundation, its base representing the strong roots of the clover plant. It offers unwavering stability on any surface or setting. Meanwhile, its layers represent the plant’s growth, as it continues to improve.

Meanwhile, the elegant curves, crafted from recycled materials evoke a timeless aesthetic that adapts to any environment. It features a versatile silhouette and color to seamlessly fit into various environments, whether at home, in offices, lounges, clubhouses, and more.

Finally, the top layer of the Clover Collective Stool represents fulfillment, It encapsulates harmony and completeness to guarantee a beautiful coexistence of style and comfort. Its lightweight materiality enables easy repositioning. It can function on its own, offering a comfortable private space.

However, its modularity invites social gathering. The five layers interlock to form a group of clustered benches that resemble the leaf clover. The modularity also allows the stools to be stacked. Its design encourages creativity, allowing users to configure its setup according to spatial constraints or purpose, while adding a sculptural artistic display. The Clover Collective Stool comes in various colorways.

Images courtesy of ART Architects