No matter where you go, you need a dependable bag to keep your small essentials neat and secure. The Herschel Chapter Travel Kit provides water protection and keeps your things organized for easy access.

This carry-on is just the right size to put inside your travel bag. It measures 5.2 inches in height, 8.5 inches in width, and has a diameter of 3.2 inches. It is the ideal buddy in case you need a compact bag to hold your travel essentials. This handy pack has enough pockets to store anything including toothbrushes, glasses, passports, pens, cologne, keys, earphones, and more.

The Herschel Chapter Travel Kit comes with the brand’s signature striped fabric liner and has an internal mesh storage sleeve for neat organization. The main compartment has a waterproof zipper to keep safe important documents or electronic gadgets. Meanwhile, the front zippered pocket comes with a pebbled leather pull for accent and easy opening.

You can bring this carry-on solo during your urban commutes. It does not have to be for travel use only. A stitched-in handle makes it convenient to carry it around. It is also portable as is without contents. It only weighs 5.12 ounces. Guaranteed durable and versatile, you can choose how you want to use each of the three compartments. You can have everything you need inside with its impressive 5L capacity.

As with other products from the brand, the Herschel Chapter Travel Kit comes in attractive colors. You can have it in plain colors, in camo, or a mixture of hues.

