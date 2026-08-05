SUVs in general are capable machines you can drive on or off paved roads. This versatility makes them a great option for adventurous owners who enjoy the occasional outdoor excursion. Furthermore, with the right customizations, these turn into overlanding platforms you can push to the limit. The new VelociRaptor SUV is designed to do just that with a bit of extra for good measure.

When you order a vehicle from Hennessey Performance, what rolls out of the shop is a precision-tuned work of art. In the case of the VelociRaptor SUV, they’re taking a Ford Expedition Tremor and tweaking it beyond the standard setup. What caught us by surprise is the powertrain, which appears to be stock. However, we think there’s a reason behind this decision.

It’s likely the donor is already a flagship trim, which rocks a 3.5-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. The engine cranks out 440 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque. Mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox with Intelligent 4WD, the powertrain is more than you can ask for. Then there’s the slew of upgrades to set it apart from the standard version.

The Sealy, Texas-based firm is kitting it out with a carbon-fiber intake, a carbon-fiber radiator cover, bespoke badging, and a new front bumper. For reliable traversal over difficult surfaces, the VelociRaptor SUV also counts on a heavy-duty skidplate, an off-road suspension leveling kit with a 2″ boost, and 20″ rims shod in all-terrain tires.

“Brembo front brakes and an integrated LED off-road lighting package further strengthen the SUV’s ability to handle challenging conditions while maintaining confident on-road manners, writes Hennessey Performance. The VelociRaptor SUV should be available to order now.

Images courtesy of Hennessey Performance