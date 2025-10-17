Heimplanet’s MAVERICKS expedition tents are built for extreme expiditions worlwide. The line boasts a 112-mph (180-km/h) wind capability from their ultra-rugged inflatable geodesic exoskeleton frame. But the new Mavericks Blue Ice version packs upgrades, incluuding thicker fabric, better ventilation, and improved drainage to make it as the brand’s strongest tent yet.

Heimplanet further enhanced the two-layer construction of this tent. The extra airtight TPU bladder remains the same and keeps the air inside, while the weatherproof polyester wall fabric integrates a 5,000-mm silicone-polyurethane (sil/PU5,000mm) for enhanced tear resistance. Heimplanet also slightly redistributed the fabric around the roof area, where there is a new peak support design for better moisture or water management. This ensures effective rainwater drainage and better snow shedding to prevent roof overload.

Moreover, the reworked ventilation system in the Mavericks Blue Ice boosts airflow, even in heavy rain and wind conditions. It has a three-door access, three TPU windows, and several closable openings on the bottom and top. Then its fabric seams are slimmer for improved ruggedness and used stronger tape for better waterproof sealing.

Heimplanet also packed this new release with new components and accessories, including the addition of two separate two-way floor pumps. This allows two different people to inflate the tent together, effectively making set up time quicker.

Whether used as a base camp or as a reliable group tent, the Mavericks Blue Ice offers a generous interior with an internal height of 2m and a floor area of over 13 m². 140 ft². Its Airframe can transform into ten individual chambers after inflation to ensure sufficient emergency stability in case of one damaged part.

