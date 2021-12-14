The Haxson AirFan hardly looks like your typical bladeless fan with its unique design. It takes the shape of a Bluetooth speaker but functions as a fan and more.

This useful machine not only blows out cool air but also warm thanks to a built-in heater. It has an expansive air chamber and a versatile design so you can aim it vertically or horizontally. You can place it above or beside your bed for the perfect angle. It has ten different speed settings and lets you breathe with a smile knowing that it also cleans the air of harmful particulates.

The Haxson AirFan has a formaldehyde sensor and a HEPA filter to effectively rid the air of allergens and pollutants and a UVC light that kills germs. It removes 99.9% of airborne particles up to 0.3 microns in size. Speaking of light, its circular chamber radiates dimmable, soft, adaptive light so it easily functions as a nightlamp, reading light, or full bedroom lamp.

This is your all-in-one smart fan that also offers the convenience of a hands-free operation via Alexa or Google assistant. You can use voice commands to set up a timer using the built-in digital clock, adjust the light setting, or simply ask for assistance. But if you prefer, you can also use the added remote control for simple functions.

The Haxson AirFan even belts out impressive sound through its Bluetooth5 speakers. Adding to its usefulness is the noise level of the fan. The motor only produces 25dB which is about the same amount of noise as the rustling of leaves.

Images courtesy of Haxson