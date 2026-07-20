Digital detox shouldn’t just happen during waking hours, but also during wind-downs, to help usher the body and mind toward sleep. Oftentimes, we reach for our phones at bedtime hoping that scrolling through social media will lull us to sleep. On the contrary, it mostly only has the opposite effect. Hence, the invention of smart clocks designed to gently help you fall asleep as well as naturally wake you up, like the Restore 3 from Hatch.

It helps you build phone-free sleep routines with most of its controls integrated into the unit. Although you can also customize certain actions through its companion app. You can start your wind-down ritual, adjust volume, and silence the alarm.

Restore 3 helps you fall asleep and stay asleep using white noise, nature sounds, or other calming audio from its built-in library. A circadian-backed lighting complements the audio background. Moreover, this smart clock wakes you up gently and naturally with its sunrise-inspired light. You wake up feeling more rested and calm, rather than jolted right out of your sleep by the blaring sound of a typical alarm clock.

When not in use, Restore 3 doubles as a bedside art display. It doesn’t require too much space with its compact and portable footprint, measuring 7.24″ L x 2.43″ W x 5.31″ H and weighing 1.27 lbs. But it does require a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection to connect to your phone, where you can access its library of sounds and ambient lights. A 30-day free trial of the Hatch+ subscription unlocks more access to over 100 audios and 100-plus circadian-backed lights, plus new content added daily, including limited-edition releases.

Images courtesy of Hatch